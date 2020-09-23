New Brunswick COVID-19 Update
Public Health in New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The new case is an individual between 60 and 69 in Zone 7 (Miramichi region). The case is related to travel from outside the Atlantic bubble and the individual is self-isolating. Three cases remain active in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1.
Service New Brunswick locations require masks as of October 1. Also, the city council in Moncton passed a motion Monday to require masks in facilities operated by the city.
There are 197 cases of COVID-19 in the province with four active cases. The total number people recovered is 191. Two people have died.
A total of 71,585 COVID-19 tests have been done in the province.
Keeping our communities safe
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, visitors and residents are reminded to:
- maintain physical distancing (2 m / 6 ft);
- wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;
- limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;
- clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;
- frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- when coughing or sneezing:
- cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand;
- dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and
- avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;
- stay home when ill.