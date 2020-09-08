New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new case of COVID-19 Tuesday.

There are currently two active cases in the province.

One active case is in Zone 1, Moncton region while the other case is in the Saint John health region. Officials said the individuals are self-isolating.

There are 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak with 188 recoveries. New Brunswick has a total of two deaths related to COVID-19.

A total of 64,456 COVID-19 tests have been done in the province.

Keeping our communities safe

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, visitors and residents are reminded to:

maintain physical distancing (2 m / 6 ft);

wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;

limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;

clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;

frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

when coughing or sneezing: cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand; dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

stay home when ill.