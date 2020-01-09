New Activities in New Year for Roads to Recovery

Roads to Recovery is announcing several new activities starting this month.

Roads to Recovery, a service of Aroostook Mental Health Center (AMHC), is a place where individuals can come and receive support for their journey to recovery, connect people to resources, and also serve as a meeting place for a variety of recovery sessions.

As Erik Lamoreau, Substance Use Disorder Peer Recovery Center Manager states, the program's peer center is growing in numbers and they’re pleased to expand their program offerings.

Roads to Recovery will now host a weekly Nar-Anon meeting on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Yoga and meditation have also been added to the schedule and will be held on Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. They will also be conducting Naloxone training on Tuesday, January 21 at 6:00 p.m

Roads to Recovery is located at One Water Street in Caribou. For more information on the activities or resources offered at Roads to Recovery please contact Erik at 493-1278.