AMHC Expands Adult Crisis Stabilization Services in Presque Isle

Aroostook Mental Health Services, Inc. (AMHC) is pleased to announce that it has opened an expanded adult crisis stabilization unit (ACSU) at 180 Academy Street in Presque Isle. The ACSU joins AMHC’s Presque Isle Outpatient and administrative offices at its property situated along Presque Isle’s “healthcare corridor,” near Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital and numerous other healthcare providers.

“The expansion provides an opportunity to increase the number of clients served by 60%,” explained Michelle Ferris, LCSW, Program Director of Emergency Services. “We anticipate reaching full occupancy as additional staff is hired to support the increase in capacity.”

Due to demand for services, the former ACSU was occupied nearly 100% of the time. The new space offers eight private rooms with sinks, three bathrooms, and the facility is entirely handicap accessible. In addition to the expanded bed capacity, clients will have private space to visit with family, friends, or other supports. The open floor plan provides a larger kitchen, dining, and living room spaces.

“By bringing outpatient and ACSU services under one roof, we make it possible for community members to more easily access the care they need,” said Ferris.

Get our free mobile app

Celebrating more than 56 years, AMHC is a nonprofit organization supporting nearly 5,500 clients annually. The agency has 26 service sites and 325 employees located across Aroostook, Washington, and Hancock counties providing mental health, substance use, crisis, and sexual assault services. For more information, connect with AMHC at www.amhc.org.

Photo: Michelle Ferris, LCSW, Program Director of Emergency Services and Christine Wall, LCSW, Therapist-Consultant, welcome clients to the expanded adult crisis stabilization unit (ACSU) in Presque Isle. The new location opened March 25, 2021.