NASA Space Launch May 27- LIVE STREAM [UPDATE]

4:16 p.m. - The launch has been scrubbed because of weather, with T Minus 16 minutes and 54 seconds. They will try again on Saturday, May 30th.

Are you watching? 2 United States astronauts are getting ready to launch to the Space Station, Wednesday afternoon May 27th at approximately 4:30 p.m weather permitting. You can watch live

The last launch of US astronauts from American soil was July 8, 2011. Space X is launching Falcon 9 and Dragon to the Space Station. If weather does not allow lift-off today, it will attempt again on Saturday May 30th.