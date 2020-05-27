New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is transitioning back to Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan immediately.

Three recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 are now established as travel-related cases. The newest case is an individual between 50 and 59 in Zone 5. The previous two confirmed cases include an individual over 90 and another individual under 19.

“These cases are linked to someone who travelled back to New Brunswick and did not self isolate. The case involved a health-care worker who saw patients and also worked at the Campbellton Regional Hospital,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Everyone in the province who has been in the Campbellton region or has been in contact with someone who travelled from there, needs to self monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days. If you start to have symptoms, please call Tele-Care 811 to get tested.”

Zone 5 extends from Whites Brook to the Village of Belledune, including Tide Head, Atholville, Campbellton, Dalhousie, Eel River Dundee, Eel River Bar First Nation, Balmoral, Charlo and Belledune.

Premier Blaine Higgs reminded the public of their responsibility to follow Public Health directives as the province reopens.

“By pushing against restrictions, you are endangering not just yourself, but your family, friends and fellow New Brunswickers,” said Higgs. “Now is not the time for New Brunswickers to take unnecessary risks, which could undo all the hard work it took to get us to this point.”

Public Health officials are working with partners to establish mobile testing in the affected communities in Zone 5. Health-care workers in this particular zone should refrain from working in more than one health-care facility.

The following rules apply to Zone 5 only:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

All other zones in New Brunswick are currently transitioning to the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19, including the latest data on confirmed cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick is available online.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

To date, 23,296 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick. There have been 123 confirmed cases. The number of active cases is three and 120 people have recovered from their illness. None of the active cases are in hospital.