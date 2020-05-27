Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Maine CDC said there are 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state Wednesday. There were two deaths.

The state has 2.137 confirmed cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,357. There have been 81 deaths.

There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aroostook County. There has been one death. Seven people have recovered with two in the hospital.

Fifty-nine people are in the hospital with 25 in critical care. Fourteen are on ventilators.

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 27, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,1371,9142231,35726081
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized59
    In Critical Care25
        On a Ventilator14
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds151
Total Critical Care Beds406
Available Ventilators232
Total Ventilators315
Alternative Ventilators439
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin252114252
Aroostook8721
Cumberland1,06563012043
Franklin362821
Hancock111011
Kennebec128102239
Knox20182
Lincoln20132
Oxford26171
Penobscot9986171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc29195
Somerset2116
Waldo5136414
Washington22
York365258569
Unknown3
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20984.6%
20s26912.6%
30s29013.6%
40s32715.3%
50s39218.3%
60s29813.9%
70s22810.7%
80+23511.0%
ResultAntibodyPCRTotal
Positive1982,5632,761
Negative3,46343,48046,943
Indeterminate88088
Total3,66946,12349,792
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Maine News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top