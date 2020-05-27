Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC said there are 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state Wednesday. There were two deaths.
The state has 2.137 confirmed cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,357. There have been 81 deaths.
There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aroostook County. There has been one death. Seven people have recovered with two in the hospital.
Fifty-nine people are in the hospital with 25 in critical care. Fourteen are on ventilators.
Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 27, 2020 at 12:30 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,137
|1,914
|223
|1,357
|260
|81
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|59
|In Critical Care
|25
|On a Ventilator
|14
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|151
|Total Critical Care Beds
|406
|Available Ventilators
|232
|Total Ventilators
|315
|Alternative Ventilators
|439
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|252
|114
|25
|2
|Aroostook
|8
|7
|2
|1
|Cumberland
|1,065
|630
|120
|43
|Franklin
|36
|28
|2
|1
|Hancock
|11
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|128
|102
|23
|9
|Knox
|20
|18
|2
|Lincoln
|20
|13
|2
|Oxford
|26
|17
|1
|Penobscot
|99
|86
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|29
|19
|5
|Somerset
|21
|16
|Waldo
|51
|36
|4
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|365
|258
|56
|9
|Unknown
|3
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|98
|4.6%
|20s
|269
|12.6%
|30s
|290
|13.6%
|40s
|327
|15.3%
|50s
|392
|18.3%
|60s
|298
|13.9%
|70s
|228
|10.7%
|80+
|235
|11.0%
|Result
|Antibody
|PCR
|Total
|Positive
|198
|2,563
|2,761
|Negative
|3,463
|43,480
|46,943
|Indeterminate
|8
|80
|88
|Total
|3,669
|46,123
|49,792
Enter your number to get our free mobile app