It’s no secret that the music industry is filled with countless pitfalls and scams. It’s especially difficult to be an artist in the industry, and these successful musicians used their platform to warn fans.

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan dropped some truth bombs about the music industry on The Joe Rogan Experience. “Fame is such a great quotient in American life now that you can see where kids would trade fame and be willing to give away the profit part,” Corgan says. He also warned artists about taking ‘360 deals’ and blew up how some record companies threw their artists under the bus while negotiating with Spotify.

Bret Michaels called the music business “the sleaziest business in the world” while speaking with Piers Morgan. “It’s a business where there’s 50 ways to get rich and rock the world, and there’s 50 ways to get screwed from just one incident.”

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington and System of a Down’s Serj Tankian both went deep into record label contracts for a documentary called How the Music Industry Works. In the doc, they warn fans about hidden clauses in record contracts. Tankian speaks about one exceptionally ridiculous clause where artists can be held responsible for damages that occur during digital downloads.

Check out these Musicians Warning Fans About the Music Industry in the Loud List below.

Musicians Warning Fans About the Music Industry