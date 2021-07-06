The final interview with a famous musician can come at any time, and these final moments with the press were caught on film or on tape.

After making music for 50 years, Motorhead legend Lemmy Kilmister sat down for his final interview in November 2015 with Germany’s Aspekte. Lemmy remembered recently departed bandmate Phil Taylor, speaking about his admiration for the drummer while adding that Taylor had lost the will to live and spent a lot of time “doing the wrong drugs.” Lemmy passed away less than two months after Taylor.

Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious did his last interview just after the death of his infamous girlfriend Nancy Spungen. As the prime suspect for Nancy’s murder, Sid Vicious found himself in front of media cameras to speak about how he was feeling. When asked what he’d like to do over the next year or two, Vicious remarked that he’d “like to have fun.” He was then asked where he’d like to be, with Vicious answering, “under the ground.” Two months after the interview, Sid Vicious was found dead from a heroin overdose.

Watch these Final Interviews With Famous Musicians in the Loud List below.

Final Interviews With Famous Musicians