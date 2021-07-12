Imagine the pressure of singing your favorite song in front of the musician who wrote it. These fans faced that exact moment and absolutely crushed it.

At the 2015 Edgefest in Toronto, a fan joined Deftones onstage to sing Maynard James Keenan’s guest vocal on “The Passenger.” To share mic time with Chino Moreno is a tall order, but to do justice to MJK’s incredible vocals is another challenge entirely. Spectacularly, the fan sang Maynard’s part better than most professional guest singers could, and he got a tremendous reception from the festival crowd. Respect!

A street performer in Moscow was just looking to make a few rubles, but in the middle of singing Aerosmith’s “Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing,” a mysterious stranger appeared to turn the show into a duet. Turns out it was Steven Tyler, but the Russian busker didn’t seem to realize why a wayward wanderer in sparkly clothing and a giant sun hat was crowding his mic. Either way, it turned out to be a viral moment with the original YouTube video racking up nearly nine million views.

Check out these Musicians Freaking Out When Fans Sing Their Songs on the Loud List below.

Musicians Freaking Out When Fans Sing Their Songs