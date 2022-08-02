Musicians vs. Awards Shows

Do award shows really mean anything? Watch these musicians take the piss out of institutions like the Grammys, the VMAs and more in the Loud List below.

In 1996, Pearl Jam won their first Grammy Award for “Spin the Black Circle.” As the band was announced as the winner, the camera cut to Eddie Vedder and the boys looking despondent, almost unable to get up from their seats to accept the award.

As Eddie Vedder approached the podium onstage, he said, “I don’t know what this means. I don’t think it means anything, that’s just how I feel. There’s too many bands and you’ve heard it all before. My dad would’ve like it. My dad died before I got to know him — he would’ve liked it, so that’s why I’m here. Thanks, I guess.”

One of the most memorable moments in the history of the MTV Video Music Awards was when Limp Bizkit beat out Rage Against the Machine for Best Rock Video in 2000. Rage bassist Tim Commerford rushed the stage after Bizkit were announced as the winners, climbing part of the set and almost bringing the show to a grinding halt. Rage Against the Machine broke up roughly a month later after Zack de la Rocha announced his departure from the band.

Watch these awkward and hilarious awards show moments in the Loud List below.

Musicians vs. Award Shows