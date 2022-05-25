Mt. Washington Auto Road in NH Finally Gets Fully Paved

You've probably seen the classic bumper sticker 'This Car Climbed Mt. Washington' and thought "how?". For many visitors over the last several decades, driving up Mt. Washington has been both a frightening and exhilarating experience. The mid-mountain stretch, where the pavement ends and the gravel begins has always felt like the scariest portion of the jaunt. But the fear factor is also part of the reason many partake in the adventure year after year. As time goes by, traditions change, and the Mt. Washington Auto Road is ready for a big change in 2022.

Shared on Facebook by Mt. Washington Auto Road, the mid-mountain stretch of gravel road will be no more. Pavement is finally being laid down on the crucial stretch of road, allowing motorists a less white-knuckle venture up the prestigious mountain. The Mt. Washington Auto Road Facebook account proclaimed that the paving project was 'history in the making'.

But the feedback on the historical project was mixed. Many repeated visitors to the auto road shared their dismay over the decision to pave the gravel portion of the road. The gravel section of the auto road had become a landmark of sorts, and frustration abounded over the decision to pave it in the comments section.

But the paving decision isn't without justification. The gravel portion of the auto road has consistently been in need of repairs, and paving that section should allow the Mt. Washington Auto Road to run smoother (pun intended) throughout the year.

