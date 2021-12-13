Move Over, Santa: Imagine Hundreds of These 15 Maine Icons Skiing at Sunday River

Sunday River Ski Resort wasted no time in getting into the holiday spirit this season. The 21st Annual Santa Sunday event was held in early December, and it included hundreds of Kris Kringles shredding and carving down the slopes. The fundraiser benefits the River Fund, which provides two college scholarships every year.

As wonderful as this event is, it certainly got my brain rolling about hordes of one type of character, real or fake (Santa is real, kids. Never stop believing) could also provide us with entertainment value, and help raise money for continuing education.

There were over 200 Santas skiing on December 5, 2021, Sunday River stated, so why not hundreds of something else classic Maine?

Here is a smorgasbord of iconic Maine brands, exports and people that would be a great state representative on the ski slopes.

As fun as this list is, it's important to remember as long as money is being raised for this great cause, then everyone is a winner.

Big props to Sunday River and all the philanthropic Santa's, who are helping the future leaders of America.

15 Maine Icons That People Should Dress Up to Ski as at Sunday River

Family Friendly New England Ski Resorts What else needs to be on our list?