More Than $15,000 in Donations Raised in Souper Bowl of Caring

A nearly two-month local challenge to collect soup came to an end last week.

Members of the Aroostook Chapter of Maine Credit Unions collected more than $15,000 in soup and cash donations to deliver to nine community cupboards and 11 food pantries throughout 15 Aroostook County communities as part of the national Souper Bowl of Caring campaign.

The soup cans and cash were collected at 16 locations around the County since the first of January and will directly help people in Aroostook County who face food insecurity.

County Federal Credit Union President and CEO Ryan Ellsworth said donations from the community for this program have been tremendous. "It’s one of the things that makes Aroostook such a special place to live. We are so thankful to our communities, and our employees, for making this drive so ‘Souper’.”

Acadia, NorState and The County Federal Credit Unions tackle hunger all year long as part of the Maine Credit Unions Ending Hunger Campaign. They made the collective decision to participate in the Souper Bowl of Caring as part of that larger effort.

The Souper Bowl of Caring began as a grass roots movement in a South Carolina church in 1990 to collect cans of soup during the Big Game. That first year saw almost $6,000 in donations, and has continued to grow into a multi-million-dollar national annual campaign. Last year, the Souper Bowl of Caring collected soup in excess of $8 million.