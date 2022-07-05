Miss the Houlton 4th of July Parade? Here is a video with sound
The long holiday weekend has made it hard to get back into the work groove. There were several fireworks displays and parades around Aroostook County on Sunday and Monday.
One mainstay event, the 4th of July parade in Houlton, took place on a beautiful summer morning. In case you missed the parade, here is a video of the parade with the floats labeled. Thanks to the YouTube account Homestead Hopefuls for posting the video of the parade. Enjoy
We hope you had a happy and safe Independence Day. Enjoy some images from the Bar Harbor parade on Monday.
Bar Harbor's 2022 4th of July Parade
The 2022 Bar Harbor 4th of July Parade stepped off under beautiful skies with temperatures in the mid-70's. It was a beautiful day to celebrate America's birthday