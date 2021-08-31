Milo Man Charged with Murder for Death of 1-Month-Old Son

Piscataquis County Jail/ 7712Photography, ThinkStock

Reginald Melvin, 28, is charged with depraved indifference murder for the death of his son, Sylus Melvin. Sylus, who was born on July 28, died over the weekend. Police have not released details about the child's cause of death.

According to the BDN, Reginald Melvin wept during his bail hearing Tuesday afternoon, as he appeared remotely from the Piscataquis County Jail. His bail was set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 in property. Officials say Melvin has a history of domestic violence, dating back to 2012. He has been charged more than a dozen times with domestic abuse-related incidents.

Anyone who is concerned about a child being abused or neglected can call Maine's 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with child protective services. Sylus is the 4th child in Maine allegedly killed by a parent since June.

