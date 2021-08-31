Bangor’s Most Famous Resident Seen Signing Autographs In NYC

Any idea who it might be?

Obviously, there is no bigger celebrity from the Bangor area than the master of horror himself, Stephen King.

Now I have to admit, I am a little bit jaded when it comes to him, because his iconic Bangor house is pretty much right around the corner from where I live, and over the years, I have run into him at the Corner Store on Hammond Street on many occasions, just doing everyday things like grabbing some milk, or browsing at the magazine stand.

The first time I ever met him, was when I was an usher at Bangor mall Cinemas in high school. I was sweeping up in the hallway, when he came out into the lobby, and chatted me up for a few minutes, so I guess I am used to running into him at this point. And since I do live in the same neighborhood, I do notice that at just about any hour of the day, there are always cars parked on the side of the road, where tourists come to Bangor to get a peek at his spooky-looking home.

All of this having been said, I can totally see why people get star struck, but I assure you that he is a very approachable guy, so when he was out for a stroll a couple of weeks ago in New York City, umbrella in hand on a rainy day, he was greeted by some fans and was nice enough to stop and sign some autographs for folks before going about his day.

Most likely he was in New York to promote his new book “Billy Summers” since he has recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Good Morning America, and The View.