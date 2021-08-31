Kiss Postpone Four Shows After Gene Simmons Contracts COVID-19

Kiss have postponed their next four tour dates due to Gene Simmons contracting COVID-19.

The news comes less than a week after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19 himself, forcing Kiss to postpone their Aug. 26 show in Burgettstown, Penn. The singer and guitarist is on the mend now, tweeting last night that his symptoms were "mild compared to many others and let me tell you ... it kicked my ass. It's over now."

"While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms," Kiss said in a statement. "The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days, and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on Sept. 9 at FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine, Calif."

You can see the full statement and postponed tour dates below.

Kiss resumed their End of the Road farewell tour on Aug. 18 after being off the road for 17 months due to the pandemic. Stanley tested positive for COVID-19 after just four shows.

"I hope everybody is going to be wearing their masks," Simmons recently told UCR while discussing touring amid the pandemic. "But we can only control what we can control, and different states and different countries have different rules."

The singer and bassist added that he was "not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies," but rather, "I'm worried he takes other people with him who didn't have a choice. It doesn't have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it's too late."

Kiss' Postponed 2021 Tour Dates

Sept. 1 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 2 - Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center

Sept. 4 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds