Millinocket Inn Issued Citation from the Maine CDC 

The Maine Center for Disease Control has issued a citation of imminent health hazard to a Millinocket inn that was the site of a wedding reception associated with a coronavirus outbreak.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said there are 32 cases of the virus associated with the wedding party.

Shah says the Big Moose Inn exceeded the state’s indoor gathering limit, among other violations of state rules.

The citation does not carry an immediate fine, but a fine could result if the inn does not comply with the investigation.

Also Thursday, the state announced a plan for five new “swab and send” sites. This ensures that approximately 90 percent of residents can now get tested within 30 minutes of their home.