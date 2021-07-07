Metallica to Headline 2021 ATLive Rock Night Lineup

For the second year in a row, the ATLive festival will bring fans of both country and rock together with some of the biggest names in both genres playing. For the "rock" half of the two-night event, you can look for Metallica taking the stage.

The second annual event has George Strait, Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith playing the country night on Friday, Nov. 5 with Metallica leading a lineup that includes Cage the Elephant and Greta Van Fleet on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Both nights have a charitable factor tied to the performances with the country night sending proceeds from the show to the George Strait-supported Military Warriors Support Foundation to help house wounded veterans while the rock night will aid Metallica's All Within My Hands charitable organization goal of feeding the hungry.

“We are thrilled to be bringing ATLive back with an incredible lineup of artists,” said Tim Zulawski, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment. “From the beginning, our goal was to create a concert series that will become the must-see event for Atlanta. In our first year, we delivered a world-class experience for fans from across the world and we are excited to create that same experience again while giving back to our communities and those in need.”

Tickets for each night will go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10AM ET via Ticketmaster. Learn more about the ATLive event right here.

The news comes as Metallica are planning to release a massive reissue of their 1991 self-titled "Black" album on Sept. 10. Earlier today the group released their 1990 rehearsal version of "Holier Than Thou," while covers of "Holier Than Thou" by Biffy Clyro and OFF! have also been issued from their Blacklist covers tribute that's coinciding with the "Black" album reissue.

Other notable cover versions that have been released so far include: Miley Cyrus ("Nothing Else Matters"), Juanes ("Enter Sandman"), St. Vincent ("Sad But True"), Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit ("Sad But True") and Sam Fender ("Sad But True").

ATLive 2021

2021 ATLive Concert Announcement