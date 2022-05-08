MDI Girls and Boys Track and Field Win Caribou Meet [PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls and Boys Track and Field Teams won the Track and Field Meet held at Caribou High School on Saturday, May 7th. Teams competing included Caribou, Fort Fairfield, Fort Kent, Houlton, John Bapst, Limestone/Maine School of Science and Mathematics, MDI, Presque Isle and Washburn. Here are the team results

Girls

1. MDI - 222

2. Houlton - 120

3. Presque Isle - 59

4. Fort Kent - 47

5. Caribou - 44

6. Washburn - 15

7. Limestone/MSSM - 11

8. Fort Fairfield - 1

Boys

1. MDI - 142

2. Caribou - 112

3. Presque Isle - 101

4. John Bapst - 71

5. Limestone/MSSM - 53

6. Fort Kent - 33

7. Houlton - 24

7. Washburn - 24

9. Fort Fairfield - 20

To see all the individual scores click HERE

Thanks to Keri Hayes for the photos