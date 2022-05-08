Red Sox Lose in Extra Innings Again, Fall to the White Sox 3-1 in 10 Innings [VIDEO]

Extra innings haven't been kind to the Boston Red Sox this year. They are 0-6 in extra innings, after falling to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, May 7th 3-1 in 10 innings. The Red Sox have lost 4 in a row and are 6-14 in their last 20 games.

Nick Pivetta pitched his finest game of the season. He went 6.0 innings and held the White Sox scoreless. He allowed 5 hits, and struck out 8. He didn't walk a batter.

Ryan Brasier pitched the 7th inning. John Schreiber and Matt Strahm pitched the 8th. Hansel Robles pitched the 9th and allowed the tying run to score, on a sacrifice fly.

In the 10th Alex Cora gave the ball to Matt Barnes, who allowed 2 hits and 2 runs and is now 0-3 on the season.

The Red Sox offense was held to fewer than 4 runs for the 3rd straight game, and 6th time over their last 9 games. They are 2-14 when scoring fewer than 4 runs.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 with a RBI double in the 5th inning .

Franchy Cordero was 1-3

Alex Cora was ejected in the bottom of the 3d inning by umpire Carlos Torres for arguing balls and strikes.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

Prior to the game the Red Sox sent back down Jarren Duran to Triple A and reinstated Kike Hernandez from the COVID list. The Red Sox announced that Rich Hill was positive for COVID.

The Red Sox and White Sox will play the final game of the 3-game series on Sunday morning, with a special start time of 11:35 a.m. Happy Mother's Day to all the Moms!