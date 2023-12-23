MDI Boys Beat Presque Isle 36-32 [STATS]
The MDI Boys Basketball Team rallied from a 10-point 1st Quarter deficit, holding Presque Isle to 4 points in the 2nd Quarter, 3 points in the 3rd Quarter, while playing a little stall-ball in the 3rd, and went on to beat the Wildcats 36-32 in Presque Isle on Friday, December 22nd.
Presque Isle led 16-6 in the 1st Quarter and 20-16 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led at the end of the 3rd Quarter 26-23.
MDI was led by Jameson Weir and James Witham each of whom had 13 points. Weir controlled the paint, while Witham was deadly from outside, draining 3 3-pointers. MDI sank 4 3's on the night. Cal Hodgdon sank MDI's other 3-pointer. The Trojans were 10-16 from the free throw line.
Presque Isle was led by Brent Greenlaw with 9 points. Wyatt Young and Eli Mosher each had 6 points. The Wildcats sank 5 3-pointers in the game. Young had 2 3's and Greenlaw, Jack Boone and Carter Vigue each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 5-9 from the free throw line.
MDI is now 3-2 on the season. They will play at Caribou on Saturday, December 23rd with the game tipping off at 2:30 p.m. You can hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Presque Isle is winless at 0-3. They will host Ellsworth Saturday, December 23rd, with a tip-off at 2:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Boys
|6
|10
|11
|9
|36
|Presque Isle Boys
|16
|4
|3
|9
|32
Box Score
MDI
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Spencer Laurendau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|James Witham
|13
|-
|3
|4
|4
|Dylan Stoll
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cal Hodgdon
|4
|-
|1
|1
|2
|Jay Haney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Joey Wellman-Clouse
|6
|1
|-
|4
|6
|Lincoln Gray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Shields
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alex Yeadon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jarron Biekert
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jameson Weir
|13
|6
|-
|1
|2
|Shane Lumbatis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|36
|7
|4
|10
|16
Presque Isle
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Kason Bua
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alex Duprey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bodey McPherson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brent Greenlaw
|8
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Wyatt Young
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Ben Willey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dyllan Maple
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Boone
|4
|-
|1
|1
|2
|Carter Vigue
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Eli Mosher
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Jack Buck
|5
|2
|-
|1
|3
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|32
|6
|5
|5
|9
