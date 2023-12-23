MDI Boys Beat Presque Isle 36-32 [STATS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team rallied from a 10-point 1st Quarter deficit, holding Presque Isle to 4 points in the 2nd Quarter, 3 points in the 3rd Quarter, while playing a little stall-ball in the 3rd, and went on to beat the Wildcats 36-32 in Presque Isle on Friday, December 22nd.

Presque Isle led 16-6 in the 1st Quarter and 20-16 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led at the end of the 3rd Quarter 26-23.

MDI was led by Jameson Weir and James Witham each of whom had 13 points. Weir controlled the paint, while Witham was deadly from outside, draining 3 3-pointers. MDI sank 4 3's on the night. Cal Hodgdon sank MDI's other 3-pointer. The Trojans were 10-16 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Brent Greenlaw with 9 points. Wyatt Young and Eli Mosher each had 6 points. The Wildcats sank 5 3-pointers in the game. Young had 2 3's and Greenlaw, Jack Boone and Carter Vigue each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 5-9 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 3-2 on the season. They will play at Caribou on Saturday, December 23rd with the game tipping off at 2:30 p.m. You can hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Presque Isle is winless at 0-3. They will host Ellsworth Saturday, December 23rd, with a tip-off at 2:30 p.m.

Nominations are now open for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, December 18-23. Nominations must be received by Sunday, December 24th. You may email your nomination to Chris Popper. Voting will take place December 25-28 with the winner being announced on December 29th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 6 10 11 9 36 Presque Isle Boys 16 4 3 9 32

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 0 - - - 2 James Witham 13 - 3 4 4 Dylan Stoll 0 - - - - Cal Hodgdon 4 - 1 1 2 Jay Haney 0 - - - - Joey Wellman-Clouse 6 1 - 4 6 Lincoln Gray 0 - - - - Jacob Shields 0 - - - - Alex Yeadon 0 - - - - Jarron Biekert 0 - - - - Jameson Weir 13 6 - 1 2 Shane Lumbatis 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 36 7 4 10 16

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Kason Bua 0 - - - - Alex Duprey 0 - - - - Bodey McPherson 0 - - - - Brent Greenlaw 8 2 1 1 2 Wyatt Young 6 - 2 - - Ben Willey 0 - - - - Dyllan Maple 0 - - - - Jack Boone 4 - 1 1 2 Carter Vigue 3 - 1 - - Eli Mosher 6 2 - 2 2 Jack Buck 5 2 - 1 3 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 32 6 5 5 9