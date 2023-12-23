MDI Boys Beat Presque Isle 36-32 [STATS]

MDI-Presque Isle December 22, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The MDI Boys Basketball Team rallied from a 10-point 1st Quarter deficit, holding Presque Isle to 4 points in the 2nd Quarter, 3 points in the 3rd Quarter, while playing a little stall-ball in the 3rd, and went on to beat the Wildcats 36-32 in Presque Isle on Friday, December 22nd.

Presque Isle led 16-6 in the 1st Quarter and 20-16 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led at the end of the 3rd Quarter 26-23.

MDI was led by Jameson Weir and James Witham each of whom had 13 points. Weir controlled the paint, while Witham was deadly from outside, draining 3 3-pointers. MDI sank 4 3's on the night. Cal Hodgdon sank MDI's other 3-pointer. The Trojans were 10-16 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Brent Greenlaw with 9 points. Wyatt Young and Eli Mosher each had 6 points. The Wildcats sank 5 3-pointers in the game.  Young had 2 3's and Greenlaw, Jack Boone and Carter Vigue each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 5-9 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 3-2 on the season. They will play at Caribou on Saturday, December 23rd with the game tipping off at 2:30 p.m. You can hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Presque Isle is winless at 0-3. They will host Ellsworth Saturday, December 23rd, with a tip-off at 2:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Boys61011936
Presque Isle Boys1643932

 

Box Score

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Spencer Laurendau0---2
James Witham13-344
Dylan Stoll0----
Cal Hodgdon4-112
Jay Haney0----
Joey Wellman-Clouse61-46
Lincoln Gray0----
Jacob Shields0----
Alex Yeadon0----
Jarron Biekert0----
Jameson Weir136-12
Shane Lumbatis0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS36741016

Presque Isle

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Kason Bua0----
Alex Duprey0----
Bodey McPherson0----
Brent Greenlaw82112
Wyatt Young6-2--
Ben Willey0----
Dyllan Maple0----
Jack Boone4-112
Carter Vigue3-1--
Eli Mosher62-22
Jack Buck52-13
TEAM0----
TOTALS326559

