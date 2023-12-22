Maine High School Basketball Scores – Thursday December 21
Here are the games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, December 21st.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor 48 Nokomis 20
- Boothbay 41 Traip 39
- Brunswick 47 Edward Little 38
- Central Aroostook 61 Fort Fairfield 16
- Cheverus 74 Portland 35
- Easton 33 Van Buren 26
- Forest Hills 40 Buckfield 37
- Fryeburg Academy 43 Greely 41
- Gorham 55 Falmouth 29
- Gray-New Gloucester 66 Lake Region 38
- Hoddgon 72 Madawaska 5
- Leavitt 44 Poland 41
- Lincoln Academy 64 Lisbon 8
- Medomak Valley 61 Mount View 32
- Mt. Ararat 66 Camden Hills 51
- Oceanside 55 Yarmouth 34
- Saint Dominic 45 Telstar 28
- Sanford 58 Noble 20
- Scarborough 58 Lewiston 51
- South Portland 49 Massabesic
- Spruce Mountain 49 Morse 29
- Thornton Academy 49 Biddeford 22
- Wells 50 Kennebunk 31
- Westbrook 50 Kennebunk 31
- Windham 69 Bonny Eagle 34
- Winthrop 44 Old Orchard 41
- York 58 Marshwood 51
Boys Basketball
- Camden Hills 72 Mt. Ararat 65
- Calais 59 Jonesport-Beals 44
- Cheverus 49 Portland 45
- Deering 50 Edward Little 48
- Dirigo 68 North Yarmouth Academy 40
- Easton 58 Van Buren 31
- Forest Hills 66 Buckfield 52
- Fort Fairfield 69 Central Aroostook
- Foxcroft Academy 57 Hermon 52
- Freeport 58 Wells 53
- Gorham 73 Falmouth 56
- Gray-New Gloucester 83 Lake Region 62
- Greely 57 Fryeburg Academy 40
- GSA 61 Mattanawocook Academy 45
- Hodgdon 70 Madawaska 41
- Katahdin 73 Lee Academy 49
- Lincoln Academy 84 Lisbon 23
- Medomak Valley 74 Mount View 43
- Monmouth Academy 56 Waynflete 38
- Nokomis 72 Bangor 47
- Oceanside 78 Yarmouth 67
- Old Town 51 Houlton 34
- Old Orchard Beach 49 Winthrop 42
- St. Dominic 76 Telstar 29
- Sanford 88 Noble 75
- Scarborough 47 Lewiston 27
- Schenck 71 Stearns 20
- Sumner 77 Searsport 61
- Thornton Academy 58 Biddeford 53
- Traip 61 Boothbay 53
- Washington Academy 54 Bucksport 34
- Westbrook 62 Kennebunk 55
- Windham 69 Bonny Eagle 53
- York 55 Marshwood 46
Get our free mobile app
15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever
According to Ranker, here are the 15 most hated TV characters as chosen by viewers as of November 2023.
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard