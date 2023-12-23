Ellsworth Girls Beat Caribou 65-50 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team started their County Trip on Friday night with a 65-50 win over the Caribou Vikings in Caribou on December 22nd.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 20-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Vikings outscored Ellsworth 15-7 to make it a 1-point game at the Half, with Ellsworth leading 27-26. Ellsworth led 42-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter before outscoring the Vikings 23-12 in the final quarter to come away with the win.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with a game-high 31 points, with 14 points coming in the final quarter. Elizabeth Boles had 11 points. The Eagles sank 7 3-pointers. Boles and Jaffray each had 3 3's, with Kayle Bagley draining Ellsworth's other 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 10-14 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Madelyn Deprey with 21 points. Madelyn Morrow had 9 points. The Vikings sank 6 3-pointers, with Deprey having 4 of them. Morrow and Megan Martin each sank a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 8-15 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 3-0 and will play at Presque Isle, Saturday afternoon, December 23rd at 1 p.m.

Caribou is now 3-2. They host MDI on Saturday afternoon, December 23rd, with the tip-off at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Girls 20 7 15 23 65 Caribou Vikings Girls 11 15 12 12 50

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 7 2 - 3 5 Elise Sargent 0 - - - - Kaylee Bagley 3 - 1 - - Megan Jordan 0 - - - - Cam Clough 0 - - - - Aaliyah Manning 2 1 - - - Addison Atherton 4 2 - - - Elizabeth Boles 11 1 3 - - Sydney Mason 0 - - - - Lily Bean 7 3 - 1 2 Allie Bivins 0 - - - - Grace Jaffray 31 8 3 6 7 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 65 17 7 10 14

Caribou