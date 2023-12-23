Ellsworth Girls Beat Caribou 65-50 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team started their County Trip on Friday night with a 65-50 win over the Caribou Vikings in Caribou on December 22nd.
Ellsworth jumped out to a 20-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Vikings outscored Ellsworth 15-7 to make it a 1-point game at the Half, with Ellsworth leading 27-26. Ellsworth led 42-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter before outscoring the Vikings 23-12 in the final quarter to come away with the win.
Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with a game-high 31 points, with 14 points coming in the final quarter. Elizabeth Boles had 11 points. The Eagles sank 7 3-pointers. Boles and Jaffray each had 3 3's, with Kayle Bagley draining Ellsworth's other 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 10-14 from the free throw line.
Caribou was led by Madelyn Deprey with 21 points. Madelyn Morrow had 9 points. The Vikings sank 6 3-pointers, with Deprey having 4 of them. Morrow and Megan Martin each sank a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 8-15 from the free throw line.
Ellsworth is now 3-0 and will play at Presque Isle, Saturday afternoon, December 23rd at 1 p.m.
Caribou is now 3-2. They host MDI on Saturday afternoon, December 23rd, with the tip-off at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Nominations are now open for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, December 18-23. Nominations must be received by Sunday, December 24th. You may email your nomination to Chris Popper. Voting will take place December 25-28 with the winner being announced on December 29th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Girls
|20
|7
|15
|23
|65
|Caribou Vikings Girls
|11
|15
|12
|12
|50
Box Score
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Abby Radel
|7
|2
|-
|3
|5
|Elise Sargent
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaylee Bagley
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Megan Jordan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cam Clough
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aaliyah Manning
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Atherton
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Elizabeth Boles
|11
|1
|3
|-
|-
|Sydney Mason
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Bean
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Allie Bivins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grace Jaffray
|31
|8
|3
|6
|7
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|65
|17
|7
|10
|14
Caribou
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Brianna Levesque
|6
|2
|-
|2
|4
|Brynne Hamilton
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Ainsley Caron
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Liv Adams
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Megan Martin
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Madelyn Morrow
|9
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Gracie Rossignol
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kaydeb Guerrette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madelyn Deprey
|21
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Amelia Godin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Joslyn Griffeth
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily McCrossin
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|50
|12
|6
|8
|15