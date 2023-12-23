Ellsworth Girls Beat Caribou 65-50 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team started their County Trip on Friday night with a 65-50 win over the Caribou Vikings in Caribou on December 22nd.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 20-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Vikings outscored Ellsworth 15-7 to make it a 1-point game at the Half, with Ellsworth leading 27-26. Ellsworth led 42-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter before outscoring the Vikings 23-12 in the final quarter to come away with the win.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with a game-high 31 points, with 14 points coming in the final quarter. Elizabeth Boles had 11 points. The Eagles sank 7 3-pointers. Boles and Jaffray each had 3 3's, with Kayle Bagley draining Ellsworth's other 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 10-14 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Madelyn Deprey with 21 points. Madelyn Morrow had 9 points. The Vikings sank 6 3-pointers, with Deprey having 4 of them. Morrow and Megan Martin each sank a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 8-15 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 3-0 and will play at Presque Isle, Saturday afternoon, December 23rd at 1 p.m.

Caribou is now 3-2. They host MDI on Saturday afternoon, December 23rd, with the tip-off at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Girls207152365
Caribou Vikings Girls1115121250

 

Box Score

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abby Radel72-35
Elise Sargent0----
Kaylee Bagley3-1--
Megan Jordan0----
Cam Clough0----
Aaliyah Manning21---
Addison Atherton42---
Elizabeth Boles1113--
Sydney Mason0----
Lily Bean73-12
Allie Bivins0----
Grace Jaffray318367
TEAM0----
TOTALS651771014

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Brianna Levesque62-24
Brynne Hamilton1--12
Ainsley Caron0----
Liv Adams62-22
Megan Martin3-1--
Madelyn Morrow92126
Gracie Rossignol21---
Kaydeb Guerrette0----
Madelyn Deprey214411
Amelia Godin0----
Joslyn Griffeth0----
Lily McCrossin21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS50126815
