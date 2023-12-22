Presque Isle Girls Nip MDI 44-43 [STATS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team dug themselves a huge hole in the 1st Quarter trailing 18-5, but ended up taking a 3rd Quarter lead 39-29 before being nipped by the Presque Isle Wildcats 44-43 in Presque Isle on Friday, December 22nd.

MDI was led by Lexi Tozier and Mollie Gray, each of whom had 9 points. Lily Norwood had 8 points including 2 3-pointers. MIa Shaw had the Trojan's other 3-pointer. MDI was 10-16 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Addison Clairmont who had a game-high 16 points, including 4 3-pointers. Georganna Curtis had 9 points. Jorja Maynard had the Wildcat's other 3-pointer. Presque Isle was 9-10 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 2-1 and will play at Caribou at 1 p.m. on Saturday December 23. The pregame will start at 12:40 on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Presque Isle is now 3-1 and will host Ellsworth at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 23.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 2023-24 5 14 20 4 43 Presque Isle Girls 18 6 5 15 44

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 5 1 1 - - Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 0 - - - - Lexi Tozier 9 3 - 3 5 Emma Simard 0 - - - - Sage Sartin 0 - - - - Mollie Gray 9 2 - 5 6 Sophia Brophy 5 2 - 1 2 Lily Norwood 8 1 2 - - Alexsandra Hanley 7 3 - 1 3 Rylee Reece 0 - - - - Calleigh Trenholm 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 43 12 3 10 16

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Carrilyn Buck 0 - - - - Addison Clairmont 16 2 4 - - Olivia Locke 0 - - - - Karlynn Gilmour 0 - - - - Keira Tompkins 0 - - - - Jorja Maynard 3 - 1 - - Rhianna Desjardins 0 - - - - Marion Young 6 2 - 2 3 Emily Hallett 2 1 - - - Lenora Curtis 8 3 - 2 2 Georganna Curtis 9 2 - 5 5 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 44 10 5 9 10