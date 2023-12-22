Presque Isle Girls Nip MDI 44-43 [STATS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team dug themselves a huge hole in the 1st Quarter trailing 18-5, but ended up taking a 3rd Quarter lead 39-29 before being nipped by the Presque Isle Wildcats 44-43 in Presque Isle on Friday, December 22nd.
MDI was led by Lexi Tozier and Mollie Gray, each of whom had 9 points. Lily Norwood had 8 points including 2 3-pointers. MIa Shaw had the Trojan's other 3-pointer. MDI was 10-16 from the free throw line.
Presque Isle was led by Addison Clairmont who had a game-high 16 points, including 4 3-pointers. Georganna Curtis had 9 points. Jorja Maynard had the Wildcat's other 3-pointer. Presque Isle was 9-10 from the free throw line.
MDI is now 2-1 and will play at Caribou at 1 p.m. on Saturday December 23. The pregame will start at 12:40 on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Presque Isle is now 3-1 and will host Ellsworth at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 23.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Girls 2023-24
|5
|14
|20
|4
|43
|Presque Isle Girls
|18
|6
|5
|15
|44
Box Score
MDI
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Mia Shaw
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Nora Paulsen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kelsea Noyes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mallory Dunbar
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lexi Tozier
|9
|3
|-
|3
|5
|Emma Simard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sage Sartin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mollie Gray
|9
|2
|-
|5
|6
|Sophia Brophy
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Lily Norwood
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Alexsandra Hanley
|7
|3
|-
|1
|3
|Rylee Reece
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calleigh Trenholm
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|43
|12
|3
|10
|16
Presque Isle
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Carrilyn Buck
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Clairmont
|16
|2
|4
|-
|-
|Olivia Locke
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Karlynn Gilmour
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Keira Tompkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jorja Maynard
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Rhianna Desjardins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion Young
|6
|2
|-
|2
|3
|Emily Hallett
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lenora Curtis
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|Georganna Curtis
|9
|2
|-
|5
|5
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|44
|10
|5
|9
|10