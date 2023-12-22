Presque Isle Girls Nip MDI 44-43 [STATS]

Presque Isle Girls Nip MDI 44-43 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The MDI Girls Basketball Team dug themselves a huge hole in the 1st Quarter trailing 18-5, but ended up taking a 3rd Quarter lead 39-29 before being nipped by the Presque Isle Wildcats 44-43 in Presque Isle on Friday, December 22nd.

MDI was led by Lexi Tozier and Mollie Gray, each of whom had 9 points. Lily Norwood had 8 points including 2 3-pointers. MIa Shaw had the Trojan's other 3-pointer. MDI was 10-16 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Addison Clairmont who had a game-high 16 points, including 4 3-pointers. Georganna Curtis had 9 points. Jorja Maynard had the Wildcat's other 3-pointer. Presque Isle was 9-10 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 2-1 and will play at Caribou at 1 p.m. on Saturday December 23. The pregame will start at 12:40 on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Presque Isle is now 3-1 and will host Ellsworth at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 23.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls 2023-2451420443
Presque Isle Girls18651544

 

Box Score

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mia  Shaw511--
Nora Paulsen0----
Kelsea Noyes0----
Mallory Dunbar0----
Lexi Tozier93-35
Emma Simard0----
Sage Sartin0----
Mollie Gray92-56
Sophia Brophy52-12
Lily Norwood812--
Alexsandra Hanley73-13
Rylee Reece0----
Calleigh Trenholm0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS431231016

Presque Isle

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Carrilyn Buck0----
Addison Clairmont1624--
Olivia Locke0----
Karlynn Gilmour0----
Keira Tompkins0----
Jorja Maynard3-1--
Rhianna Desjardins0----
Marion Young62-23
Emily Hallett21---
Lenora Curtis83-22
Georganna Curtis92-55
TEAM0----
TOTALS44105910

 

Get our free mobile app
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From