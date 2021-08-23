Mark Hamill Viral Tweet Turns 101-Year-Old Maine Lobster Lady Into a Jedi

You may have heard about the 101-year-old woman from Rockland that has been lobster fishing all her life. Beth McEvoy of News Center Maine did a story in July about Virginia Oliver who goes out lobstering three times a week with her 78-year-old son Max. The story got picked up by news outlets all across the world and one photo, in particular, went viral on social media when Mark Hamill found it.

In case you don't know who Mark Hamill is, we need to sit down and spend some time watching the greatest film of all time, Star Wars, and get you educated. But, there's no time for that now, so let me just tell you that Mark Hamill played the character of Luke Skywalker in six of the eleven Star Wars films. He's also a voice actor who has provided the voice of the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, Skeletor in Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Chucky in the 2019 reboot of Child's Play.

He has a big following on Twitter of course, including me, because this man is a big part of my childhood. He retweeted a picture of our very own 101-year-old lobster lady working on the boat with her son, tossing a lobster overboard, we can assume because it was too small.

The photographer captured the lobster in mid-air perfectly. So perfectly that the OP said it looked as though she was "summoning a lobster out of the ocean into the boat." Mark Hamill could relate to this and had the perfect response.

The Force works both ways though, so is she Force pulling it to her like Darth Vader pulling Han Solo's blaster from his hand in The Empire Strikes Back or Force pushing it away, like Obi-Wan Kenobi taking out battle droids in The Phantom Menace? You be the judge. I'm in camp Force push because I'm pretty sure Virginia is a Force-wielding lobster lady that knows which lobsters are too small.

