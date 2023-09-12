Man Wanted for Murder in Maine Arrested after Police Chase

A 34-year-old man wanted for murder in Maine was arrested in Mississippi Monday after a police chase.

Maine Man Wanted for Murder Arrested

Andrew Redmond from Augusta was apprehended around 6:30 pm after a police pursuit with the Biloxi Mississippi Police Department.

Police Chase with Wife in Vehicle

Police said Redman was with his wife, 33-year-old Danielle Redmond from Augusta, on Interstate 10 when officers tried to pull him over. He did not stop and led law enforcement on a police chase. Redman “eventually pulled over and complied with the arrest,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Wanted for Murder in Maine

Moss said ”Redmond is accused of killing 34-year-old Tyler Robinson of Augusta in Augusta on Friday night, July 28, 2023. Robinson was found unresponsive on the side of Old Belgrade Road in Augusta. Andrew Redmond and Tyler Robinson were familiar with each other.”

Facing Murder Charges

Andrew Redmond was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Gulfport until he is extradited back to Maine to face charges for Murder. Danielle Redman is charged with Failing to Comply according to Biloxi Police Department officials.

Investigative Agencies

Assisting in the investigation was a coordinated effort with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, the Federal Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, the Augusta Police Department and the Biloxi Mississippi Police Department.

