Three Arrested for Drug Trafficking after Police Chase in Maine

Three people were arrested Wednesday night and a large amount of crack and fentanyl seized after a police chase in Hermon and Bangor.

Three Arrested after Police Chase and Drugs Seized

Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull the car over for a traffic violation on Littleton Avenue around 10:42 pm.

Car Pulled Over on Interstate to End Pursuit

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and led police on a chase north on I-95. The vehicle pulled over near the Broadway exit in Bangor.

Two Men and a Woman Arrested on Drug Charges and More

Deputies arrested the driver, 27-year-old Jacob Hawkes from Bangor, and the passengers, 58-year-old Clinton Taylor from Bangor and 26-year-old Kayla McCarthy.

Crack and Fentanyl Seized

Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Penobscot County Sheriff's Office loading...

“142 grams of crack cocaine and 11 grams of fentanyl were seized during the incident,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Three Arrested on Drug Charges

Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Penobscot County Sheriff's Office loading...

Hawkes was charged with Unlawful Drug Trafficking, Violation of Conditional Release, Operating After Revocation, Eluding an Officer, and Driving to Endanger.

Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Penobscot County Sheriff's Office loading...

Taylor is facing charges for Unlawful Drug Trafficking.

Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Penobscot County Sheriff's Office loading...

McCarthy “had dangerous drugs inside her body,” said Deputies. She was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center as a precaution. McCarthy was medically cleared and transported to the Penobscot County Jail. She is charged with Unlawful Drug Trafficking, Violation of Conditional Release, and she had a warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of Unlawful Drug Possession.

MORE NEWS: Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint at Maine Walmart

Law Enforcement

Assisting the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office was the Maine State Police, Bangor Fire Department, and the Old Town Police Department.

Get our free mobile app

27 Club: Celebrities Who Died at Age 27 Find out more about the late celebrities who are members of the so-called 27 Club, from Amy Winehouse to Kurt Cobain and more. Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady