Guilty Plea for Possessing Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute

A 31-year-old Waterville man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Facing 30 Years in Prison and 2 Million Dollar Fine

Patrick Hanson faces up to 30 years in prison with up to 2 million dollars in fines. His supervised release will be a minimum of six years up to life. U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee released the information November 3, 2022

Illegal Drugs Seized Including “a mixture containing fentanyl”

Court records show that the Waterville Police Department arrested Hanson on October 15, 2021 after getting information that he had threatened another person.

When police took him into custody, Hanson had seven packages “on his person or in his immediate possession.” Hanson kicked one of the packages under a door at the police station. The total amount of narcotics seized was 43 grams of “a mixture containing fentanyl.”

In 2013, Hanson was convicted for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute oxycodone and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Law Enforcement Working on the Case

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the Waterville Police Department, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Sentencing Procedure

A presentence investigation will be done by the U.S. Probation Office before he is sentenced. U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors are considered as a federal district judge determines the sentence in the case.

