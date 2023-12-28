Maine State Police Looking for Man in Death Investigation

The Maine State Police are advising the public to be “on the lookout for a person of interest in a death investigation in Waterville.”

Description of Wanted Man and Vehicle Info

Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety, Shannon Moss said “the person is a white male in his early twenties with dark hair and possibly armed.” He was driving a 2010 black Ford Taurus with Maine registration plate 4666ZR.

Do Not Approach Suspect

Police said if you see the individual, do not approach him. Contact the Maine State Police at (207) 624-7076 or the Waterville Police Department at (207) 680-4700.

More Information to be Released

“Additional information will be released when it’s appropriate to do so,” said Moss.

Get our free mobile app

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker