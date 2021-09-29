Man Dies After Crashing Car into Penobscot County Home

A man died late Monday night after his car went off the road and crashed into a home in Glenburn, just north of Bangor.

Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash shortly after 11:00 p.m. Police say the initial investigation determined that 45-year-old Peter H. Oliver was traveling south on the Hudson Road when, for unknown reasons, his 1996 Toyota Camry crossed the northbound lane and went off the left side of the road.

The car continued into the ditch, struck a utility pole and spun around in the roadway, according to Maine Public Safety Dept. spokesperson Shannon Moss. The vehicle then crossed both lanes of travel and onto the property of 588 Hudson Road, crossing the lawn and striking the house.

An elderly woman was sleeping in the room where the crash occurred, Moss said. The impact of the crash sent her bed across the room. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital as a precaution but "remarkably she was virtually unharmed," Moss said.

Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene. His hometown is unknown at this time.

State Police continue to investigate what caused the crash. We'll have further information as it becomes available.

