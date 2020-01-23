Man Crashes into Store after High Speed Chase

State Police say a man had to be tased following a high speed chase that ended when the man's pickup truck crashed through a store in Otisfield, Maine.

Maine State Police

Officers responded to a report late Wednesday night of a suspicious truck at the Big Apple store on Route 302 in Raymond.

Police say the driver, Zachary Mercier showed signs of impairment when they spoke to him.

WGAN reports Mercier allegedly sped off and led police on a pursuit. State police eventually laid down spike mats in Otisfield, puncturing three of the truck's tires.

The pickup continued at a high rate of speed, went out of control and crashed through the front of Bolsters Mills General Store. Police say the vehicle ended up completely inside the store.

Mercier reportedly was not cooperative and had to be tased before he was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital in Norway, Maine for treatment of minor injuries and “possible drug-related issues."