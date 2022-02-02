Maine State Police have arrested an Easton man in connection with a shooting inside an apartment building last week that left a 23-year-old woman in critical condition.

Shortly after 10 p.m. last Wednesday, 24-year-old Joshua Prestwood called 9-1-1 reporting his girlfriend had been shot during a home invasion on Station Street in Easton. Officials say Prestwood called as he was driving the young woman to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle.

Prestwood claimed that an unknown person shot his girlfriend and fled the scene, according to Maine Public Safety Department Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.

The woman was later transported by Lifeflight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor in critical condition from a gunshot wound.

Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-North investigated the case, collecting evidence at the Grange Hall Apartments at 20 Station Street and conducting interviews with potential witnesses.

They were assisted by Troop F of the Maine State Police, the MSP Evidence Response Team and the Presque Isle Police Department.

Easton Shooting Suspect Arrested in Presque Isle

Following several days of investigation, state police detectives arrested Joshua Prestwood in Presque Isle on Tuesday. He is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and domestic violence reckless conduct.

The victim of the Jan. 26th shooting, who will not be identified, remains in critical but stable condition at the Bangor hospital, Moss said.

The case remains under investigation. We will update this post as we receive additional information.

The Grange Hall Apartments are just up the street from the downtown Easton area.

