Man Arrested for Thefts from Canada Post Community Mailboxes

Police say a man from Juniper, New Brunswick has been arrested following an investigation into a rash of thefts from Canada Post community mailboxes in Carleton County.

The RCMP says the 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

Mounties say that since February 12th, they've received at least 10 reports of community mailboxes in the area being broken into and mail being stolen.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information, or who may be a victim of a damaged mailbox or theft of mail, is asked to contact the RCMP or New Brunswick Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.