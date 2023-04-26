Man Arrested at Van Buren Library for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

The Maine State Police arrested a 43-year-old man Wednesday morning at the Van Buren Public Library for Aggravated Drug Trafficking.

Police Arrest Man at Van Buren Public Library for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

Agustin Rosa from Meriden, Connecticut was taken into custody around 7:30 am. Police received a complaint about a man with Connecticut license plates in the library’s parking lot “not acting right and appeared to be under the influence of something.” The 911 caller also said the man was “pacing back and forth," and she "was concerned given the fact school was about to begin.”

Several Agencies on the Scene

Maine State Troopers Andrew Levesque and Ted Martin arrived on the scene and detained Rosa based on his “current demeanor.” Border Patrol Agents, Aroostook County Sheriff's Deputies and the Van Buren Ambulance also assisted.

Fentanyl and Other Drug Items Found

Police searched Rosa and found two vials in his pocket that officials believed to be fentanyl. Rosa was arrested and his vehicle was searched. Police found “drug paraphernalia, tin foil, cutting agent, scales, and small plastic baggies.”

Aggravated Drug Trafficking due to Proximity to School

Rosa was transported to the Aroostook County Jail where he is being held without bail on Aggravated Drug Trafficking charges. The charges are aggravated due to him being within 1000 feet of a school.

