Mainer Faces 5-40 Years for Drug Trafficking in Penobscot County

A 38-year-old man from Cambridge, Maine faces 5 to 40 years in prison for drug trafficking in Penobscot County.

Charged with Drug Trafficking

Jeffrey Frost entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday. He is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Conspired to distribute drugs in Maine

Frost conspired to traffic drugs in Penobscot County and other parts of the state between January 2021 and April 2021. according to court records. His part in the conspiracy with others was to get drugs and supply dealers to sell for him.

Facing 5 to 40 Years

He is facing five to 40 years in prison in addition to a $5 million fine and four years to a lifetime of supervised release.

Investigating Agencies

Several agencies were part of the investigation including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

