Mainer Amy Allen Co-Wrote A Song On The New Harry Styles Album

One of our own from the 207 has made some serious waves in the music biz!

Amy Allen is a singer/songwriter who grew up in the Windham area, but it turns out that she had some pretty big aspirations, and moved to Los Angeles after graduating from the Berklee College of Music in Boston. She now is a major player in some hit records you hear all the time on the radio.

She is also an artist in her own right, having been signed to Warner Brothers records, back in 2019.

Amy has put her considerable skills to use on the latest album from the biggest star in pop music, Harry Styles.

She co-wrote the tune “Matilda”, which is a track on “Harry’s House”, but that isn’t the first time she has worked with Styles! You may remember a tune from 2019, called “Adore You”. She had a hand in that massive hit as well.

At just 28 years of age, Amy has some pretty impressive credentials. She has had a hand in contributing to hits from music superstars like Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, and Jason Derulo.

The next step is hopefully a hit album of her own, she certainly has all the tools and skills to be a star, so it is probably just a matter of time. But just remember the next time you hear “Adore You”, “Without Me”, ”Back To You”, or “Matilda", a talented artist from the state of Maine had a hand in creating it!

Maine Savings Ampitheater 2022 Concert Line-Up Here is who is coming in concert in Bangor along the waterfront this summer.