A 29-year-old woman stole a police car in South Portland Sunday night as officers were investigating another call.

Woman Steals Police Car after Arrest

Alexis N. Irving was on the scene near a stolen vehicle when police responded to 350 Clarks Pond Road around 11:10 pm. A man ran away as officers arrived. Irving was arrested in connection to a home burglary in Biddeford earlier in the night.

Drove Away in Stolen Police Cruiser

She was in a police car when she was able to loosen her restraints and climbed into the driver’s seat of the cruiser, according to WGME News.

Tracked with a GPS

Irving drove away and headed south on I-95. She was tracked with a GPS and located at a residence in Biddeford. Police arrested her again.

Facing Several Charges

Irving faces multiple charges including Class C Unauthorized Use of Property, Class C Receiving Stolen Property, Class B Theft by Unauthorized Taking (x2), Class C Reckless Conduct w/ Dangerous Weapon, Class D Escape, Refusing to Submit to arrest or detention, Operating after suspension, Criminal Speed, OUI (DRE-1 Prior), Several civil traffic infractions violations.

Charges

Forty-seven-year-old Wesley A. Fournell was also charged with Class C Receiving Stolen Property, Class C Unauthorized Use of a motor vehicle, Violation of conditions of release (x2), Possession of Schedule W Drugs, Class C Criminal Mischief.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

