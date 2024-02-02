Maine Man Arrested for Bank Robbery and Police Recover $30,000
A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening for a bank robbery in South Portland. Police recovered $30,000 in stolen money.
Man Arrested for Bank Robbery
The South Portland Police Department said Jason Arsenault robbed the Key Bank at 445 Gorham Road on January 26. He showed a note to the teller that said he had an explosive device and demanded money.
No Weapons or Device Displayed
No injuries were reported and Arsenault did not display any weapons or device, according to WGME News.
Stolen Vehicle Found
Aresenault fled with the cash in a Black Chevrolet. The stolen vehicle used for the robbery was recovered soon after by officers on John Roberts Road.
Suspect Arrested in Parked Vehicle
Police arrested Arsenault without incident at 10 pm Thursday. He was located in a parked vehicle on Mabel Street in Portland.
Police Recover $30,000 in Stolen Money
The South Portland Police said “during an interview, Arsenault led investigators to the location of nearly all of the $30,000 that was stolen during the robbery.”
Multiple Charges
Arsenault is facing charges for Robbery, Theft, Terrorizing and Unauthorized Use of Property. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail with bail set at $25,000.
