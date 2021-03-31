Maine Police Investigate Discovery of Bodies in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in a Farmington residence.

Police say they found the bodies of two adult males Tuesday morning in a Farmington home after receiving a call to do a well-being check.

The state medical examiner's office is scheduled to perform an autopsy of the individuals on Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

Police did not identify the two people on Tuesday, and officers remained at the scene.