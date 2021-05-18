25-Year-Old Man Arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child

A 25-year-old West Bath man turned himself in to police Monday afternoon at the Sagadahoc County Courthouse on a warrant of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class D offense.

Ian Carr was arrested after an investigation of a 2-year-old boy who discharged a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his parents’ bedroom May 12. Police said the firearm had been left on the nightstand without a holster as the parents were sleeping.

Carr was hit in the back of the head with two bullet fragments and the boy’s mother, 22-year-old Carrie Savoie, sustained an injury to her leg. The 2-year-old had a facial contusion from the recoil of the gun. A 3-week-old infant was also in the bedroom and was uninjured.

Both parents were treated at Brunswick’s Mid Coast Hospital and later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland. They left the hospital the next day.

According to Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, “The seriousness of this incident must be underscored. This situation could easily have been fatal. The carelessness is astounding. However, current law only allows for a misdemeanor offense to be charged. Every owner of any firearm must be responsible for the safekeeping of their weapons when children are present in the home, particularly inquisitive, young children.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the children are currently in the custody of family members.

Carr was released on personal recognizance. His bail conditions include no possession of weapons and he must comply with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on visitations with the children. He is also not allowed to return to 109 New Meadows Road where the incident took place.

Carr is due in court August 10 for an arraignment.