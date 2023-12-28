Maine Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Possession

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for drug trafficking and possession at 733 Knowlton Corner road in Farmington.

MDEA and Police Executed Search Warrant

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Farmington Police Department executed a search warrant at noon on Wednesday, December 20.

Maine Man Facing Drug Trafficking and Possession Charges

Law enforcement apprehended D’kota R. Rowe from Farmington. He was charged with Unlawful Drug Trafficking and Unlawful Drug Possession.

Large Amounts of Cocaine and Crack Seized during Search

Police seized 75 grams of cocaine and cocaine base in addition to a 9 mm HiPoint pistol and $3,260 in suspected drug proceeds.

Two-Month Long Investigation into Drug Trafficking

The arrest came after a two-month long investigation into drug trafficking cocaine and crack at the residence. The case was conducted by Farmington Police Sergeant Ethan Boyd.

