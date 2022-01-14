Mainers are very lucky to be able to live in such a place of peace and beauty. A state where the animal kingdom is still very much unspoiled. However, it doesn't mean we don't have our fair share of interactions.

I remember when my wife and I got our first trail cam. It was so exciting to set up, because we knew our land was loaded with visitors, especially at night.

As you can see, I clearly did a great job setting it up.

Anyway, it immediately paid off. Images of deer, coyotes, 1.5 million turkeys, and various furry creatures were filling the memory card. We even caught a neighborhood cat that would come over and flirt with our indoor cats.

Quite honestly, it's wonderful entertainment. It's also another way to witness the beauty of Maine's wilderness and be proud to say it was right in your front or backyard.

The trail cam revolution continues to grow. And now, with the advent of doorbell cams, even more content is readily available.

With that being said, it seemed like the right time to get help from the masses to compile a fun gallery of trail cam images. And the masses didn't disappoint.

We received tons of submissions from deer and small creatures, to moose and even spiders. Even some more rare animals have been caught on trail cam shots that we were sent.

Let's take a look at them below, and send us your own if you haven't!

