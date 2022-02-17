Maine Was One Moving Company’s Most Moved-To State In 2021

In the last decade, we have all heard a lot about the problems of living in the State of Maine. The lack of jobs, the taxes, the cost of living versus the average salaries, the lack of entertainment options, etc. As a result of all these negative news stories, we have always thought of Maine as a place people are leaving in record numbers. Apparently, this is not the case.

According to the US Census, since the early 1900s, people have been moving to the state. Sure, there were some "flat" decades, but for the most part, the migration to the state (and births) outweighed the people moving away (and deaths). As of the 2020 census, the population was 1.326 million people.

This trend ramped-up even further when the pandemic hit the United States in 2020.

When young and middle-aged professionals realized they did not need to be in major metropolitan areas to have a career, thousands moved to Maine. They were attracted by the cheaper cost of living and great quality of life.

This lead to Maine being one of the most moved-to places in the country.

According to Maine Biz, Maine was Atlas Van Lines #1 move-in destination in 2021. The Pine Tree State was U-Haul's 8th most moved-to state in 2021. If this trend continues, we could see a dramatic shift in life in the State of Maine.

In 2021, 64% of their Maine business was moving into the state. In 2020, it was 62% and it was 53% in 2019.

Maine was the only New England state near the top of the "migrate to" list. Vermont, nor New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, or the rest of the New England states appeared near the top of the list.

If you follow the news, it should not be much of a surprise that the most out-bound state in 2021 was New York.

What is your opinion? What has kept you living in the state? What made you move to the state?

