Need A Job? This Maine Employer Is Hiring At Almost $90,000/yr

It's true that many places are hiring...but are all those openings paying a decent wage? Well, if you are a truck driver and willing to work for Walmart...it could be worth about $90,000.00 a year!

According to a press release issued by the company... Walmart is hoping to hire over 900 new truck drivers and raise their wages to almost $90,000 a year. Truck drivers will get a per-mile hike of one cent and an extra $1 each time they drop a trailer at a destination. That will bring the average pay for drivers to $87,500 a year. They also said drivers can expect better, more predictable schedules, and at least 21 days of paid time off and maybe even quarterly bonuses. Many locations are even offering an $8,000 sign on bonus!

Walmart does requires job candidates to have at least 30 months of full-time commercial driving experience with no serious traffic violations in the past 3 years. If this sounds like you...CLICK HERE to see current openings.

