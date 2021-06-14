Take A Breathtaking Sunset Cruise On A Maine Lobster Boat

After all that you have been through as a couple in the last year, you deserve a romantic adventure. If you've been struggling to find the right date for you and your special someone, this could be it.

A romantic sunset cruise on a Maine lobster boat!

Bookable through Airbnb, a cruise aboard the Back and Forth, a 28 foot wooden lobster boat, departs from Belfast Harbor City Dock.

Once you get underway, you can relax in one of the captain chairs, favorite beverage in hand, while you take a short tour of Belfast harbor. Then, its on to Young's Lobster Pound. At Young's, you'll have the chance to look around and take some pictures before you dine on lobster rolls.

Once you're back on the boat, you'll continue to cruise around the mid-coast's islands. You'll have time to eat, have a few more drinks, and chat. Plus, if you love local lore, the captains have many stories about Belfast and the surrounding area.

Finally, you'll have a chance to enjoy sunset before returning to the city docks.

The entire cruise takes about 2 hours.

Tour The Mid-Coast On A Real Maine Lobster Boat If you want more details about this Belfast, Maine based excursion, click HERE

The price for this truly Maine adventure is only $120 per person.

Don't be concerned about the weather. According to the Airbnb listing, they offer no-penalty cancellations if it looks as though the weather won't cooperate. Excessive clouds, rain, etc.

