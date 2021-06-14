Jerry Remy Updates Maine on Health After Being Forced to Leave Red Sox Game

Iconic Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy is no stranger to health scares. Way back in November 2008 is when it all began, when the Remdawg first dealt with lung cancer, having surgery to remove a cancerous mass from his lung. The surgery was successful and after bouncing back from both surgery and a bout with depression that followed, Jerry was back in the booth for the remainder of the 2009 season.

Fast forward to 2013, where Jerry revealed that he had relapsed and cancer was found on his lung once again in a different spot; but once again, the Remdawg persevered and bounced back into the commentary booth for the Sox. Another relapse happened in the summer of 2017, which Jerry again overcame and wrapped up treatments by the start of 2018.

So, all that said, it's no surprise that Red Sox Nation took a collective deep breath of nervousness on Friday night when, during the 3rd inning, Jerry left the game due to shortness of breath, as explained by NESN's Tom Caron.

So, the good news is that it sounds like Jerry is doing just fine and resting comfortably with no major concerns that we know about yet. In fact, according to CBS Boston, Jerry actually sent a text message to a Boston Globe reporter that he was "doing much better" on the following day.

Obviously, a concern about yet another relapse could be on the minds of Red Sox Nation, considering lungs control breathing and he had shortness of breath as well as the detailed history with lung cancer outlined above. Here's hoping the news continues to be nothing major with the Remdawg, and we get him back in the announcer's booth sooner than later, but when he's fully healthy.

One thing is for sure, no matter what is going on with Jerry, he's made it known that no illness can mess with the Remdawg!