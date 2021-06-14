Maine CDC Reports Lowest Number of New COVID Cases Since September

According to the Maine CDC's Monday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 68,603, an increase of 13 since Wednesday, the least amount of new cases reported since September 28, 2020.

No additional deaths were reported of an individual with COVID-19, keeping the total number of deaths to 845. 2,049 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 39 are currently hospitalized with 23 in intensive care and 12 on a ventilator.

732,206 Mainers have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 748,395 have completed their vaccination series. That equates to approximately 56% of all Mainers who are fully vaccinated and 54% who have received at least the first of two doses of the vaccine. Of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which is those 12 and older, 63% are fully vaccinated. Over 1.4 million doses in total have been given to Mainers.

All business capacity limits and requirements to physically distance in all indoor and outdoor settings were lifted on May 24. On that day, State mask requirements were lifted as well for those that are fully vaccinated, though private businesses can still require those entering to wear masks.

On July 1, the state will lift the mask requirement for indoor child care and schools.

Governor Mills has extended the State of Emergency in Maine through June 30 and it will not be renewed.