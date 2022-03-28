Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (March 21 – 28)

Here are some of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries are taken from the weekly police log and may be minimally edited for clarity.

Man Receives Criminal Summons Following Traffic Stop in Woodland

On March 21, Trooper Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Woodland when he observed a vehicle towing a trailer without lights. He stopped the vehicle and after an investigation discovered the driver had a revoked driver’s license and had falsely attached registration plates. The man was issued a criminal summons for the violation (felony) and a second criminal summons for the false plates. The vehicle and trailer were towed from the roadway.

Theft Complaint in Woodland

On March 21, Trooper Mahon was called to the Thibodeau Road in Woodland for a report of theft. The complainant reported his space heater was stolen and he found it across the road. The suspect was interviewed and said it was loaned to him by the victim and he returned it. The suspect’s girlfriend verified his story and said he and the complainant often loan items back and forth. The case remains under investigation.

Traffic Stop in Mapleton Yields Criminal Summons and Warning

On March 23, Trooper Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mapleton and observed a vehicle driving with no inspection certificate displayed. Trooper Rider conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered the driver had a revoked driver’s license. He was issued a criminal summons (felony) for OAR and was given a warning on the vehicle not being inspected. A licensed driver came to get him and the car.

Man Charged With Violation of Bail Following Traffic Stop in Hodgdon

On March 24, Trooper Cotton initiated a traffic stop on the Corner Road in Hodgdon for a vehicle defect. A roadside investigation revealed that a passenger in the truck was on bail with search conditions. The male was prohibited from possessing or using alcohol. Trooper Cotton had the man step out of the car and located several small containers of alcohol that the man was hiding under his feet. Trooper Cotton interviewed the man and he also admitted to recent alcohol use. Trooper Cotton charged the man for VCR and seized the alcohol.

Connecticut Man Living in Easton Jailed on Outstanding Warrants

On March 24, a detective from the police department in Enfield, Connecticut, alerted Trooper Rider of a man living in Easton with a full extradition warrant. Trooper Rider located the man at a residence in Easton, arrested him without incident, and transported him to the Aroostook County Jail where he will await an extradition hearing. The man had six active warrants.

Repeat Offender Summonsed in Van Buren

On March 27, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection certificate. Trooper Desrosier stopped the vehicle and recognized the driver as a male he just issued a criminal summons to a few days ago for OAS. The driver was issued another criminal summons for OAS.

Two People Injured in Pair of Crashes on I-95 near Benedicta

On March 25, a passerby observed two vehicles off the road near MM 254 on the northbound side of Interstate 95. The passerby believed it was only a slide off due to inclement weather. Trooper Merchant arrived on scene and made contact with the operators of the two vehicles. Both operators reported non-life-threatening injuries. Operator stated that he lost control of the vehicle when a tractor trailer unit suddenly changed into his lane. The vehicle rolled, eventually coming to rest on its tires on the ditch side of the roadway. Operator of the second vehicle stated she lost control of her vehicle due to the poor road conditions and went off the highway. The vehicle came to rest approximately 100 feet from the first vehicle. BMV database results showed she had a suspended driver license. A member of the Brewer Fire Department had stopped at the crash to render aid. Patten Ambulance Services responded to the scene and transported both operators to Millinocket Regional Hospital. Vehicles were towed by Hayes Towing.

Police Pull Over Stolen Car in Presque Isle

On March 26, Trooper Levesque, Trooper Martin and K9 Rocco assisted PIPD in conducting a felony stop on a stolen car out of Vermont.

Oakfield Shop Owner Claims Online Harassment by Customer

On March 26, Trooper Mahon was called to the Circle K in Oakfield by the owner reporting he was threatened on social media by a customer. Trooper Mahon contacted the suspect who said the store owner was disrespectful to him after he paid for his beer with unrolled change. The suspect was warned for harassment and both were told to block each other on social media.

Man Arrested at Residence in Silver Ridge Township

On March 26, Trooper Saucier and Trooper Mahon along with Sgt. Haines and an Aroostook County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a residence in Silver Ridge after information supported several people with warrants were at a residence. One male was positively identified through a window and after being hailed on the PA came outside and was taken into custody. Several other unidentified people were inside but refused to come out. The homeowner in custody refused to give consent to a search of his residence.

Suspended Driver Stopped in Van Buren with False Inspection Sticker and Plates

On March 27, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle that he believed did not have an inspection certificate. He stopped the vehicle and discovered the driver, who was suspended, and created his own inspection sticker and placed it in his window. Further investigation revealed the registration plates were falsely attached as well. Trooper Desrosier issued the man criminal summonses for OAS, fictitious inspection certificate, and false attachment of plates. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Woman Involved in Police Pursuit Arrested in Littleton

Case update/ Warrant arrest. Trooper Cotton assisted the Aroostook Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop in Littleton. Initially, the female operator gave a false name. The Deputy was able to identify the operator as the same woman who was the driver in Trooper Cotton’s pursuit a week prior. Ultimately, Trooper Cotton arrested the female for her three active warrants and for the pending charges from the pursuit. Trooper Cotton charged her with Eluding an Officer, VCR, Driving to Endanger, OAS, and Criminal Speed. The female was booked into ACJ where she was held without bail. Deputies from the Sheriff’s office located drugs on the female during traffic stop and dealt with her violations after she was booked into jail. Deputies also arrested a passenger in the vehicle on a Probation Revocation Warrant.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.

People Who Own These Pets In Maine Could Face Jail Time Since there are many exotic animals you cannot own in Maine, I decided to put together a gallery to see what it would be like if I did own them. A girl could dream, right? Below are the animals you cannot own in Maine!